Eamer’s Corners Students Plant 50 Trees

Grade 5 students from Eamer’s Corners Public School planted 50 native trees and shrubs at the Gambhir Memorial Urban Forest, alongside community leaders and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA). The event, located at the North-East side of Pitt Street and Highway 401 Intersection, aimed to promote environmental stewardship while enhancing the urban ecosystem.

Students planted species such as bur oak, eastern white pine, common lilac, and white birch. This tradition of planting trees at the forest, in partnership with the RRCA, has been ongoing since 2012.

RRCA Chair and South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis expressed his gratitude. “I’d like to thank Doctor Gambhir for donating this property. I also want to thank the students for being here today and planting these trees that are important for our ecosystem,” he said.

Dr. Indu Gambhir, a former emergency room physician and donor of the forest, reflected on her motivation. “While working as an emergency room physician, I would see many children come in with breathing problems. This is the land that will belong to the next generation, so I ask children to help plant trees to help clean the air they breathe,” she stated.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale emphasized the personal significance of the students’ efforts. “You are making a mark in your community just down the street from your school. You will get to come here with your family and friends, and maybe when you are my age, your future children can get to see the trees you planted,” he added.

Dr. Gambhir also sponsored an essay contest for the students. James Russell’s winning essay highlighted the importance of trees in producing oxygen.

Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead, others encouraged to follow Dr. Gambhir’s example. “Like Dr. Gambhir, landowners in the RRCA’s jurisdiction can consider donating their land as their natural heritage legacy. RRCA’s expertise in forestry and stewardship ensures your legacy is preserved and maintained,” she concluded.

The Gambhir Forest, managed by the RRCA, is part of 1,985 acres of environmentally significant land in the region. Through initiatives like these, the RRCA continues working to increase tree cover, maintain flood resilience, and promote eco-tourism.