Farmers Invited to Agri-Action Land Stewardship Twilight Tour

ALUS Ontario East and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) Agri-Action Land Stewardship Program are inviting local farmers to participate in an on-farm twilight tour showcasing agricultural best management practices on August 27.

“ALUS works to engage farmers and ranchers in creating nature-based solutions on their land to build climate resilience and enhance biodiversity for the benefit of communities and future generations,” says Brendan Jacobs, ALUS Ontario East Coordinator. “In exchange for managing and maintaining projects such as wetlands, windbreaks, buffers, delayed hay cuts, and more, ALUS participants receive an annual payment for every acre enrolled in the program.”

Farmers and ranchers are invited to join the twilight tour to learn more about ALUS and additional funding opportunities administered by the Raisin Region and South Nation Conservation Authorities, such as local tree planting subsidies. The tour will begin at 5:00 pm at Kirkview Farms in North Glengarry (20921 Laggan Glenelg Road, Dalkeith, ON) and will end at 8:00 pm. Participation is free, and a pizza dinner and refreshments will be provided. Participants should wear comfortable field clothes and sturdy footwear.

“Kirkview Farms has successfully implemented several agricultural best management practices into their operations,” says Jessica Herrington, RRCA’s Stewardship Coordinator. “These practices can provide on-farm benefits such as increased average yields, as well as improving the health of our local watersheds.”

As spaces are limited, pre-registration is required at rrca.on.ca/Events or by contacting (613) 938-3611 ext. 224 or info@rrca.on.ca

“We look forward to welcoming everyone at our farm for the twilight tour,” says Kirkview Farms’ Mike MacGillivray. “Working with nature has done wonders for our soil quality, our pasture health, and our productive capacity, and so we are always eager to share our experiences with other farmers.”