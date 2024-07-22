Join the RRCA’s Raisin Region GeoAdventure

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is challenging explorers of all ages to discover local environmentally significant sites by joining the Raisin Region GeoAdventure, a geocaching treasure hunt to find 20 caches concealed throughout Cornwall and surrounding area of SDG. Geocaching – a world-wide, outdoor activity – lets participants use smartphones or other GPS devices to find secret containers hidden by other geocachers.

“The Raisin Region GeoAdventure encourages residents to step into nature, explore the RRCA’s watershed, and learn about natural features and environmental projects in the region,” says Claudia Munafo, RRCA’s Administrative and Outreach Assistant. “Some of the cache locations include public greenspaces, habitat restoration projects, an edible forest, and watershed management infrastructure.”

All 20 caches contain a unique QR code that leads to hidden digital content about each location. Some of the caches contain a special GeoAdventure code which, when combined, allows the final cache site to be unlocked.

“So far, the Raisin Region GeoAdventure has accumulated over 1,750 finds,” says Munafo. “We love to see families enjoying the outdoors while hunting for caches and learning about the local environment.”

The first 200 families to crack the final cache’s code can earn a special limited-edition Raisin Region Geocoin, while supplies last. Each coin is engraved with a unique tracking number and can either be kept as a trophy or placed inside a cache to then travel as other geocachers move the coin from cache to cache. The coin’s travels can be tracked online at geocaching.com

While GeoAdventure caches have been hidden throughout the RRCA’s jurisdiction – with the addition of several caches in Akwesasne – all code-containing caches are accessible in the Cornwall area by walking, cycling, or using Cornwall Transit. Cache sites were selected in consultation with municipal, community, and Indigenous partners.