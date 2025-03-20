Learning in an outdoor classroom

Families laced up their snowshoes and explored the outdoors at the OPG Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre as part of a week-long lineup of free March Break programming.

Hosted in collaboration with the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA), the event featured guided snowshoe hikes, nature-based scavenger hunts, and educational activities on biodiversity, conservation, and winter wildlife.

“Snowshoeing is an activity that is very accessible for a lot of the community,” said Scott Braithwaite, Project Coordinator for the RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team. “It’s a great way to get outdoors on a beautiful day and learn a little bit about what we do at the RRCA, as well as what our friends at OPG do.”

Inside the Visitor Centre, children took part in interactive activities, including an indoor scavenger hunt featuring ten local animal species. “Each of the animals has additional text so kids can learn about them, what kind of animals we have here and their role in the environment,” said Claudia Munafo, Public Information Coordinator at RRCA. Other hands-on stations included an animal track workshop, where participants created their own wildlife prints.

The guided snowshoeing event was part of a larger series of activities throughout the week, which included a STEM-focused workshop with the River Institute and a cultural teachings session led by the Native North American Travelling College. “It’s a great way to bring the community in, have some fun over March Break, and provide free programming for families looking for engaging activities,” said Matthew Mulvihill, Corporate Relations Officer at OPG R.H. Saunders Generating Station.

With snowshoeing open to all ages, the event welcomed participants from as young as five to seniors in their seventies. For first-timers, Braithwaite offered simple advice: “Just throw on the snowshoes and give it a try. It’s easy to pick up, and I’m sure you’ll like it.”