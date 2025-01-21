Lecce and Quinn Promote New Provincial Energy Savings Program

The Ontario government has announced the launch of new energy efficiency programs, including the Home Renovation Savings Program, set to begin on January 28, 2025. This initiative, part of a $10.9 billion investment spanning 12 years, aims to save families and businesses money while reducing energy demand across the province.

Speaking at Cornwall’s Home Hardware, MPP Nolan Quinn emphasized the local and provincial benefits. “These programs will allow residents to save more on energy bills while ensuring a reliable energy supply for generations to come,” said Quinn. He highlighted the program’s rebates of up to 30% on home energy renovations, including insulation, windows, heat pumps, and rooftop solar panels, with plans to expand to energy-efficient appliances later in 2025.

Minister of Energy and Electrification Stephen Lecce echoed Quinn’s sentiments, underscoring the affordability focus of the initiative. “This is the largest energy efficiency program in Canadian history, designed to put money back in people’s pockets and reduce energy bills for families and businesses,” Lecce stated. He noted that for every dollar invested, ratepayers could expect $2 in savings. The program’s efficiency is further bolstered by a commitment to processing rebates within 60 days.

Lecce also addressed projections for the initiative during a media scrum. “These figures are backed by the Independent Electricity System Operator’s forecasting, which estimates $12 billion in net savings for ratepayers,” he explained, adding that the program reflects the government’s commitment to affordability and sustainability.

By 2036, the province anticipates reducing peak energy demand by 3,000 MW—equivalent to removing three million homes from the grid. Quinn and Lecce affirmed that these programs mark a significant step toward energy affordability and reliability for Ontarians, especially those in ruralcommunities like Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.