New Signs Showcase Rotary Creek Biodiversity

Visitors to Rotary Creek in Cornwall can now enjoy two new educational signs celebrating the creek’s history and biodiversity. Installed earlier this year, the signs were made possible through a grant from the Great Lakes Local Action Fund and a partnership between the River Institute, the City of Cornwall, and Watersheds Canada, featuring artwork by Catherine Proulx.

The project also supported efforts to restore Rotary Creek’s natural features, including invasive phragmites removal and planting events. These initiatives aim to improve the habitat for local wildlife and enhance the area’s ecological health.

Dr. Brian Hickey, Program Leader for Education and a Research Scientist at the St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences, emphasized the creek’s significance. “The signs highlight the history of Rotary Creek and the role it plays in promoting local biodiversity. Rotary Creek is home to more than a dozen species of fish and is an important spawning site for the Threatened Cutlip Minnow,” he said.

Visitors are encouraged to explore Rotary Creek and learn more about its unique ecosystem.