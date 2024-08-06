Ontario Phragmites Action program celebrates success in supporting local projects for collaborative actions in Eastern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, ON – The Ontario Phragmites Action program, bolstered by a significant investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, is supporting 38 new collaborative projects to help combat invasive Phragmites impacts across the province.

These initiatives, supported by the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund with a total investment of more than $650,000, will increase invasive species action by community groups, Indigenous organizations, and municipalities across Ontario. For instance, the St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences is leading a critical project within this framework, focusing on managing invasive Phragmites to improve the health of the St. Lawrence River in Eastern Ontario.

The St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences, dedicated to the environmental health of the St. Lawrence River and its surrounding areas, has received funding to enhance regional capacity for invasive Phragmites management in Cornwall, South Stormont, and South Glengarry. The Institute aims to improve the understanding of Phragmites distribution and develop a regional strategy. The project will standardize mapping protocols, create maps, and establish a shared web map for ongoing data collection and monitoring. Additionally, it will develop criteria for prioritizing management actions and improve communication with landowners and the public, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to long-term Phragmites management in Eastern Ontario.

Phragmites, also known as the European common reed, is one of the most aggressive invasive plants in Canada. It rapidly spreads and forms dense stands, outcompeting native vegetation, altering habitats, and impacting biodiversity. Phragmites disrupts wetlands, reduces habitat for wildlife, and impedes drainage in agricultural lands, leading to significant ecological and economic consequences. Managing and controlling Phragmites is crucial for preserving natural ecosystems and supporting the well-being of communities in Ontario.

Since 2019, the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund has funded 71 projects across the province that help protect natural spaces from the impacts of phragmites. In Eastern Ontario, the Ontario Phragmites Action program is pleased to support six organizations:

Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority

Friends of Presqu’ile Provincial Park

Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters

Raisin Region Conservation Authority

South Nation River Conservation Authority

St. Lawrence River Institute of Environmental Sciences

About the Ontario Phragmites Action program

The Ontario Phragmites Action (OPA) program enhances a coordinated response to invasive Phragmites across Ontario. Supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and implemented by the Invasive Species Centre, Nature Conservancy ofCanada, and other key partners, OPA aims to expand collaborative action through increased resources for local coordination groups. These resources include the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund, free genetic testing, and mapping support. Subscribe for updates and future opportunities to participate at Ontario Phragmites Action (OPA) program – Invasive Species Centre.

About the Invasive Species Centre

The Invasive Species Centre is a not-for-profit organization that mobilizes action against invasive species that harm the environment, economy, and society in Canada and beyond. Visit our website at www.invasivespeciescentre.ca to learn about invasive species, get technical information, take training courses, register for events, sign up to receive news, and take action on invasive species.