Public Consultation on Updates to Drinking Water Source Protection Plan

The South Nation and Raisin Region Conservation Authorities are inviting the public to provide feedback on proposed updates to the local Drinking Water Source Protection Plan which was established in 2014. This document, developed under the Clean Water Act , outlines strategies to safeguard the source water that supplies municipal drinking water systems.

This plan includes locally driven policies that address drinking water risks for 26 municipal drinking water systems across the Source Protection Region, which covers an area of ​​approximately 7,000 km 2 in Eastern Ontario. The latest updates have been directed by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks and focus on addressing drinking water threats related to the storage and application of salt, snow, fuel, agriculture, waste, and wastewater storage.

Staff worked with the Ministry and the Raisin-South Nation Source Protection Committee to prepare policy updates for public consultation. The Committee is comprised of public and sector representatives, including the agricultural and commercial/industrial representatives. Draft policies have been reviewed by partner municipalities and implementing bodies and were provided directly to property owners within vulnerable drinking water protection areas where the policies may apply. Now that the draft policies have completed pre-consultation with potentially affected parties, the draft changes are available for public feedback.

“Community input is vital as we work together to update the Source Protection Plan.” said Ray Beauregard, Chair of the Raisin-South Nation Source Protection Committee “These policies are designed to ensure safe and plentiful drinking water for our municipalities, both now and in the future.”

The draft version of the Source Protection Plan, along with a summary of the proposed policy changes, is available for review at www.yourdrinkingwater.ca/consultations . Residents are welcome to provide feedback through online forms or may schedule a meeting with their local Conservation Authority in-person, online, or by phone to provide comments directly.

The public consultation period will remain open until January 31 , 2025.

“ Collaborating with the public and municipalities is essential to creating a Source Protection Plan that is both effective and fair,” said Jason Symington, Project Manager of the Raisin-South Nation Source Protection Region. “Our proposed policies focus on safeguarding clean, safe drinking water without placing undue strain on local communities. When risks cannot be completely removed, we’ll work together to implement Risk Management Plans to minimize potential threats to our drinking water sources,” added Symington.

Please visit www.yourdrinkingwater.ca/consultations for more information .