River Institute hosts 30th annual General Meeting

Cornwall, ON – The River Institute recently held its 30th Annual General Meeting and is pleased to announce the Board of Directors for 2024-2025: Mike Pescod (Chair), Mireille Lemire (Vice Chair), Jackie Baird (Treasurer), Scott Lecky (Secretary), Sylviane Duval, Abraham Francis, Scott Gagnon, Andrew Guindon, Clement Gwanyama, Jennifer Haley, Dean Hollingsworth, Channelle Martel, Dena Rozon, Kaitlyn Russell, and Kayla Sunday.

“I am honoured to be elected as Chair, and I look forward to working with the River Institute staff and fellow members of the board to continue the organization’s work to protect and improve ecosystem health and community wellbeing through research, education, and community engagement,” said incoming Chair, Mike Pescod. “I also want to welcome new board members, Dena Rozon and Kaitlyn Russell, and thank those stepping down from the board this year, with special thanks to Debora Daigle for her contributions as Chair over the last seven years.”

The River Institute staff presented A Year of Connection 2023 impact report, with highlights from research, community-engaged conservation, education, and outreach over the past year. The report can be viewed on the River Institute’s website at riverinstitute.ca/about-us. Guest speaker Jennifer Macklem, Creative Artist and Assistant Professor at the University of Ottawa, presented on her work, connections between nature, art, and science, and a collaborative initiative to support the designation of the St. Lawrence River as a Canadian HeritageRiver.

At the event, Chair Pescod also presented the 2024 River Award to this year’s winner, Patricia O’Hara. The River Award was established in 2009 to coincide with the River Institute’s 15th Anniversary and recognizes and celebrates members of the community who have demonstrated exemplary respect and care for the St. Lawrence River and its watersheds.

The 2024 Award recognized Patricia’s outstanding contributions to restoring and protecting the St. Lawrence River through volunteer work and community involvement. This includes her long-term involvement with and leadership in the Great River Network and river clean ups, as well as her inspiring support for science, environmental protection, and public awareness of environmental issues as a scuba diver and committed community volunteer.

About the River Institute

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the City of Cornwall, the Mohawks of Akwesasne, government, education, business, and industry. Its mandate is environmental research and education with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem. The River Institute is a non-governmental, charitable organization and works in partnership with a wide variety of individuals, groups, agencies, and communities to fulfill its environmental mission.