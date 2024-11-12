RRCA Plants Native Wildflowers at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is bringing extra blooms to Cooper Marsh’s biodiversity after a meadow at the 673-acre Conservation Area was recently filled with native wildflowers.

The RRCA also added woodland-specific flowers in treed areas near the Marsh’s Visitors Centre. In all, 522 specimens from 25 species were planted, including swamp milkweed, Virginia mountain mint, dwarf blazing star, tall sunflower, woodland strawberry, zig-zag goldenrod, and turtlehead.

“This planting will help to establish and strengthen a diversity of plant species at the Marsh and will also provide excellent pollinator support,” says RRCA Stewardship Specialist, Brendan Jacobs. “The native wildflowers are also bound to be appreciated by botany enthusiasts exploring the Marsh’s nature trails.”

The native wildflower meadow is found in the northeast edge of Cooper Marsh, upland of one of the three ring dykes that maintain ideal wetland habitat conditions. While the Conservation Area’swetlands are the featured attraction for both waterfowl and eco-tourists, Cooper Marsh also provides varied habitat in the areas surrounding the dykes.

“The newly planted flowers will now go dormant for the winter,” says Jacobs. “Most will spend next year establishing new roots, priming themselves for successful propagation in the years to come.”

Funding for the wildflowers was provided through the Cooper Marsh Biodiversity Project, a multi-year biodiversity-enhancement effort by the RRCA aimed at protecting and improving the Marsh’srich biodiversity through habitat planting and enhancement, invasive species control, biodiversity monitoring, and outreach. The project, which reached completion this year, was undertaken with the financial support of the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, a Government of Canada’s Department of Environment and Climate Change program in partnership with Conservation Ontario.