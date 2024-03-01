STR’s Annual Calendar Photo Contest

March 1, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 24 min on February 28, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Save The River® Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper®
Comment count:
STR’s Annual Calendar Photo Contest
Photo by Tom Roberts

Save The River® Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper® is holding their annual Calendar Photo Contest where photographers can submit all kinds of St. Lawrence River related photos. Photographers whose submissions are chosen as one of the 14 featured images (cover and 13 months) will receive a complimentary 2024-2025 calendar. Calendars will be available for sale in May 2024 with all proceeds directly supporting Save The River’s education and stewardship programs. The deadline for all submissions is March 15th. To submit your entries, visit savetheriver.org or email your photos to outreach@savetheriver.org with the subject line as 24-25 Calendar Contest.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

River Institute Hosting Free March Break Workshops at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh
Environment

River Institute Hosting Free March Break Workshops at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh

This March break, the River Institute and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are hosting…

RRCA Expanding Areas of Open Water Habitat at Cooper Marsh
Environment

RRCA Expanding Areas of Open Water Habitat at Cooper Marsh

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is improving wildlife habitat at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area by creating additional…