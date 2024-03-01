STR’s Annual Calendar Photo Contest

Save The River® Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper® is holding their annual Calendar Photo Contest where photographers can submit all kinds of St. Lawrence River related photos. Photographers whose submissions are chosen as one of the 14 featured images (cover and 13 months) will receive a complimentary 2024-2025 calendar. Calendars will be available for sale in May 2024 with all proceeds directly supporting Save The River’s education and stewardship programs. The deadline for all submissions is March 15th. To submit your entries, visit savetheriver.org or email your photos to outreach@savetheriver.org with the subject line as 24-25 Calendar Contest.