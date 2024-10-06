Tallest Tree Contest Winners Revealed

Tallest Tree Contest Winners Revealed

The excitement was palpable on Saturday at the Tiny Forest @ Library as it was prize distribution time for the winning entries for the Tallest Tree Contest held this summer by Tree Action Arbre group of Transition Cornwall +.

Pictured in the photo from the left are Ainsley Ladouceur, whose maple tree measured 120 feet tall, Kimberly Bray, the five and a half foot tall tree committee member, Neil MacLean, whose poplar tree entry was 95 feet, Lise Lalonde had a pine tree measuring 98, Dan Marion organizer,  Mavis Williamson had a 66 foot tall tree in her own backyard,  and Lynn Macdonell, organizer.

