Tallest Trees Contest

June 13, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 51 min on June 4, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Lynn Macdonell, Chair of Transition Cornwall+’s Tree Action Arbre
Comment count:
Tallest Trees Contest

Tree Action Arbre  is launching a contest in July which will challenge participants to find, identify, measure, and report the tallest trees in Cornwall. Everyone is welcome to enter this contest. In fact, everyone is encouraged to participate!

Searching out and identifying tall trees can be done while you go for your daily dog walk, or stroll after supper, or out with a friend, or during a family outing just for that purpose.

It is anticipated that folks will enjoy the challenge while growing their knowledge and appreciation of the various tree species that grow in the City of Cornwall. The free on line SEEK APP is a useful tool for tree identification, as are books available at our Cornwall Public Library.

 

This event will be presented and promoted on Tallest Trees Contest Facebook page. Complete details and instructions will be found at that location. If you are not on Facebook, ask around for someone who is, and request this person to make your entries. There is no limit of the number of tall tree entries that you submit. Instructions for measuring a tree will be found on the Tallest Trees contest FB page. Once you have identified the species and its height, it is very important to provide its location.

Doesn’t everyone enjoy a contest? More than enjoyment, this contest offers amazing prizes from generous sponsors.

This fun summer activity only lasts two months, July and August. Winners will be chosen for each tree species and will be declared in September.

 

See transitioncornwall.com for more information and to sign up for news.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Healthy soil: the silent hero of the food system
Environment

Healthy soil: the silent hero of the food system

Healthy soil isn’t just dirt — it’s a living, breathing ecosystem teeming with life. This ecosystem is the cornerstone of sustainable…