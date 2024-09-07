Tour RRCA’s Gray’s Creek Arboretum to Discover Native Tree Species

Visitors to Gray’s Creek Conservation Area can learn about various native tree and shrub species through the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) self-guided arboretum tour.

“Gray’s Creek houses a variety of native tree and shrub species, each with unique characteristics, growing preferences, and uses,” says Claudia Munafo, RRCA’s Administrative and Outreach Assistant. “From the drought tolerant and fire-resistant bur oak that provides a food source to various birds and mammals, to the eastern white cedar, a popular choice for hedges due to its smaller size.”

Visitors can drop by the RRCA office at Gray's Creek to grab an arboretum map or download one at rrca.on.ca/Trees prior to starting out on the tour, which begins at RRCA's one millionth tree planted since 1994 and ends at an edible forest. Trees featured in the tour are marked with a sign that provides the tree's scientific name, its common name in several languages, and key characteristics.

“To dig deeper, visitors can also scan a QR code found on each sign that leads to more information about each species, including distribution, care and growing requirements, historical uses, and etymology. There are also photos, videos, and even recipes for the species that are edible,” says Munafo. “The arboretum is also useful for landowners looking to plant trees on their property with the RRCA, allowing them to see mature trees and shrubs to help with their species selection.”

The RRCA works with public and private property owners to plant trees within its watershed jurisdiction to strengthen the region’s tree cover, which can help mitigate flooding and erosion, capture carbon, provide wildlife habitat and more. The RRCA is currently booking free site visits for landowners looking to plant 500 trees or more through the conservation authority’s full-service tree planting. For smaller projects, the RRCA also offers a popular over-the-counter seedling sale and hosts yearly tree giveaways.