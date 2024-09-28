Trillium Grant Funds Senior Garden Project

On Friday, September 20, the Seaway Senior Citizens Club (50+) celebrated the official launch of the Knowing Growing Accessible Garden Project, made possible through a $74,500 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

Karen Douglass Cooper, Project Coordinator, opened the event by acknowledging the contributions of the community and honoring the memory of Darleen Guindon, a beloved community member. “This project was inspired by Darleen’s nurturing nature, love of people, and good, healthy food,” Cooper said. “Today, we celebrate her spirit, the bountiful harvest this garden has provided, and our meal program for seniors.”

MPP Nolan Quinn expressed his appreciation for the project’s role in promoting social interaction and wellness among local seniors. “It’s great to see this in person,” Quinn said. “Having healthy food and an accessible garden for the Senior’s Club is essential, and to have it right here in downtown Cornwall is nice. Knowing Darleen would be looking over this, perhaps this garden will be named in her honour.”

Paul St-Onge, representing the Ontario Trillium Foundation,congratulated the Seaway Senior Citizens Club on their achievement. “We are proud to support organizations like yours,” St-Onge said. “This $74,500 Resilient Communities Fund grant will provide lasting benefits, from supporting your food program to fostering community growth.”

Diane Riley, President of the Seaway Senior Citizens Club,emphasized the garden’s accessibility and the joy it has brought to local seniors. “Some of us even brought our grandkids to check it all out,” Riley said. “It’s perfect, and wheelchairs can get in and around easily.”

The Knowing Growing Accessible Garden Project was a two-yearinitiative to provide healthy, affordable food while fostering socialconnections and community engagement among seniors.