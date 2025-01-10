Bowen hat trick powers Colts over Wolves

The Cornwall Colts returned from their Christmas break in style with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Renfrew Wolves at Ed Lumley Arena Thursday.

Brayden Bowen led the way with his first hat trick of the season, including a key power-play goal in the third period. Tristan Miron had a standout performance as well, contributing five assists.

The Colts jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, with Bowen, Austin Kluksdahl, and Angelo Protopapas finding the net. Cornwall extended their lead in the second period and sealed the game with two more goals in the third. The Colts outshot the Wolves 29-22.

With the win, the Colts improve to 20-8-2-2 for the season, holding third place in their division, just one point behind the Navan Grads, who have two games in hand.

The Colts play again Friday versus the Rockland Nationals at the Rockland Arena.