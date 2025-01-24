Bowmen nets 4 in Colts’ win

The Cornwall Colts edged out the Nepean Raiders in a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena. The game featured back-and-forth action, with the Colts taking an early 3-0 lead before the Raiders battled back in the second and third periods.

Brayden Bowen led the charge for Cornwall with four goals, scoring the first two goals of the first period and the first two goals of the second period. Tristan Miron scored the game-winning goal just 25 seconds into overtime, assisted by Roarke Gilmour and Bradley Fraser. Fraser also contributed three assists in the game.

The Colts outshot the Raiders 35-24 but struggled on the power play, going 1-for-6. Nepean capitalized on 4 of 7 power-play opportunities, with Nick Houben scoring twice.

The Colts now sit in second place with a record of 22-12-2-3 and 49 points. Their next game is Friday against the Hawkesbury Hawks at Robert Hartley Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m.