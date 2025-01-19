Braves trounce Colts

January 19, 2025 at 16 h 20 min
By Jason Setnyk
Luc Beliveau (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Brockville Braves 7-2 in a tough road matchup on Friday night at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

Brockville surged ahead early, scoring three goals in the first period, including two from Kellen Dostaler. The Braves maintained their momentum with three more goals in the second, led by Brandon Paluszak’s standout performance with two goals and an assist.

Cornwall struggled to capitalize on opportunities, despite Luc Beliveau scoring twice, both on power plays. Sean Matthew Goyette contributed two assists for the Colts.

Brockville dominated in shots, outshooting Cornwall 46-28. The Braves were also solid on the penalty kill, holding Cornwall to 2-for-7 on the power play.

With a record of 21-12-2-3, the Colts sit in third place. They will look to bounce back in their next game on Thursday, January 23, at home against the Nepean Raiders. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at Ed Lumley Arena.

