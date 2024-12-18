Canadians Outpace Colts in 6-3 Win

The Cornwall Colts suffered a 6-3 loss to the Carleton Place Canadians on Tuesday at the Carleton Place Arena.

The Colts took an early lead with goals from Wyatt Warner and Zack Speck-Meek in the first period, but Carleton Place responded with three unanswered goals before the intermission.

Camden McCuaig added a second-period goal for the Colts, but the Canadians secured the win with two goals in the middle frame and an empty-netter late in the third.

Cornwall outshot Carleton Place 39-33 but struggled on special teams, going 0-for-4 on the power play while allowing one goal on two penalty kills.

The Colts, 17-9-2-3, have dropped their last two games, being outscored 10-3. They now sit third in the standings, one point behind the Navan Grads.

The Colts will look to rebound at home against the Hawkesbury Hawks December 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena.