Canadians Stun Colts with Second-Period Surge

September 27, 2024 at 9 h 46 min
By Jason Setnyk
Fernand-Olivier Perron set up both of Justin Ouellette's goals in Cornwall's 5-2 loss to Carleton Place. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 5-2 in Central Canada Hockey League Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Carleton Place erupted for five goals in the second, with two from Finn Barton and Loic Prud’homme and a single from Max Shewfelt. Cornwall’s Justin Ouellette responded with both of the Colts’ goals, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Despite outshooting the Canadians 45-35, the Colts couldn’t find the back of the net in the third period.

The game saw its share of penalties, including a fight between Colby Lauzon and Jonah Henderson in the second period.

With this loss, the Colts have dropped two consecutive games, bringing their season record to 3-2.

