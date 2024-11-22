Colts defeat league-leading Nationals

November 22, 2024 at 9 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Colts defeat league-leading Nationals
Adam Walker, pictured here, scored the first goal for the Colts Thursday night on the power-play. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts claimed a critical 4-3 victory over the Rockland Nationals on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena.

The Nationals, sitting atop the league standings, fell to the second-place Colts, who narrowed the gap to eight points in the standings.

Bradley Fraser led the Colts with two goals, including a power-play tally, while Tristan Miron added a goal and an assist. Adam Walker also contributed a power-play goal in the first period.

Cornwall goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack made 29 saves to secure the win, holding Rockland scoreless in the final frame despite their 12-shot push.

Jacob Charron, Anthony Hall, and Mathis Baril netted goals for the Nationals, and Gabriel Le Houillier had two assists.

The Colts, now 3-0-1 in their last 4 games, will travel to the Jim Durrell Sports Complex November 23 to face the Ottawa Junior Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Colts’ special teams difference maker versus Hawks
Hockey

Colts’ special teams difference maker versus Hawks

The Cornwall Colts secured a 5-3 victory against the Hawkesbury Hawks on Friday night at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex. With the…