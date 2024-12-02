Colts dominate Bears with shutout win

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-0 victory over the Smiths Falls Bears Friday at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. This marks their fifth win in the last six games.

Parker Bonsignore opened the scoring in the second period on the power play, assisted by Kaiden Pyke and Dante Ersoni. In the third, Tristan Miron and Brayden Bowen added insurance goals, with assists from Sean Matthew Goyette, Bennett Harty, Luc Beliveau, and Zack Speck-Meek.

Goaltender Gavin Melcher was flawless, stopping all 30 shots for his first shutout performance of the season. Melcher, a backup goal, has a record of 6-2 this season with a 0.917 save percentage and 2.41 GAA.

The Colts now hold a record of 16-7-1-2, with 35 points, four points behind the first-place Rockland Nationals, who have two games in hand. Their next game is December 5, at home against the third-place Navan Grads. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at Ed Lumley Arena.