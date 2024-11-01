Colts double up on Kings

The Cornwall Colts defeated the Pembroke Lumber Kings 4-2 at Ed Lumley Arena on Thursday night. Bradley Fraser scored twice in the first period, putting Cornwall ahead early with primary assists from Tristan Miron on both goals. Pembroke fought back in the second, tying the game with goals from Dean Carvalho and Liam Cardié.

Kaiden Pyke reclaimed the lead for the Colts in the third period, scoring the eventual game-winner just over a minute into the frame. Adam Walker sealed the victory with an empty-net, short-handed goal in the final seconds. Colts goalie Caleb Chabot stopped 28 of 30 shots for the win.

The Colts, now 9-5-1, hold fourth place in the Yzerman Division. They will face the Brockville Braves next at Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m.