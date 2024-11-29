Colts fall short in close battle

November 29, 2024 at 9 h 33 min
By Jason Setnyk
Bradley Fraser's 14th goal of the season, a second-period power-play tally, tied the game for the Cornwall Colts against the Carleton Place Canadians at Ed Lumley Arena. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 3-2 in a closely contested game Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Carleton Place’s Ryan Small scored twice, including the game-winning goal early in the third period. Alex Payie added a power-play goal for the Canadians. Small also tallied an assist, earning him first-star honours.

Cornwall responded with goals from Bradley Fraser and Kaiden Pyke. Fraser’s second-period power-play marker, assisted by Tristan Miron and Sean Matthew Goyette, tied the game briefly. Pyke brought the Colts within one late in the third, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Colts outshot the Canadians 28-23, but struggled with penalties, allowing three power-play goals on eight opportunities.

The loss moves Cornwall’s record to 15-7-1-2. The Colts will play next November 29 on the road against the Smiths Falls Bears at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

