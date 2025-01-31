Colts Fall to Canadians at Home

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 4-1 on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Carleton Place took an early lead in the first period with goals from Henry Doucet and William Bouwer. Loic Prud’homme extended the Canadians’ lead in the second period with a power-play goal.

Cornwall found the net in the third period when Bradley Fraser scored on the power play, assisted by Tristan Miron and Roarke Gilmour. However, Bouwer sealed the win for Carleton Place with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

The Colts outshot the Canadians 35-32 but couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Both teams finished 1-for-5 on the power play.

Cornwall remains in third place in the division with a 22-14-2-3 record and 49 points.

The Colts hit the road for their next game against the Smiths Falls Bears on Friday, January 31, at Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.