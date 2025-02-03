Colts fall to Canadians in tough road loss

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 8-2 loss to the Carleton Place Canadians on Sunday afternoon at the Carleton Place Arena.

Carleton Place controlled the game early, taking a 1-0 lead after the first period. They added three more goals in the second, while Cornwall got on the board with a goal from Tristan Miron.

The Canadians poured on the offense in the third period, scoring four more times. Luc Beliveau netted Cornwall’s second goal, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Carleton Place outshot Cornwall 37-18 and capitalized on special teams, scoring four power-play goals. The Colts went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

With the loss, Cornwall remains in third place in their division with a 23-15-2-3 record and 51 points.

The Colts return home February 6, to face the Rockland Nationals at Ed Lumley Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.