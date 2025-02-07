Colts fall to Nationals in lopsided loss

February 7, 2025 at 9 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Colts fall to Nationals in lopsided loss
Colts defenceman Zack Speck-Meek scored his fifth of the season Thursday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 9-2 defeat against the Rockland Nationals on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Rockland took control early, scoring five unanswered goals in the first period. The Nationals added two more in the second, while Cornwall was held scoreless through 40 minutes.

The Colts found the net twice in the third period with goals from Zack Speck-Meek and Austin Kluksdahl, but Rockland responded with two more to seal the dominant win.

Anthony Hall led the Nationals with four goals and two assists, while Gabriel Le Houillier contributed three assists. Rockland outshot Cornwall 45-21.

With the loss, Cornwall has dropped four of its last five games but remains in third place in its division with a 23-16-2-3 record and 51 points. Rockland remains first overall and has officially secured a playoff spot.

The Colts will look to bounce back at home February 13, against the Ottawa Junior Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Nationals top Colts in tough match
Hockey

Nationals top Colts in tough match

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough loss against the first-place Rockland Nationals on Friday night at the Rockland Arena. The Nationals secured a 7-3 victory, dominating…

Colts defeat league-leading Nationals
Hockey

Colts defeat league-leading Nationals

The Cornwall Colts claimed a critical 4-3 victory over the Rockland Nationals on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. The Nationals, sitting atop the league standings,…

Colts fall to Canadians in tough road loss
Hockey

Colts fall to Canadians in tough road loss

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 8-2 loss to the Carleton Place Canadians on Sunday afternoon at the Carleton Place Arena. Carleton…