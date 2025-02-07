Colts fall to Nationals in lopsided loss

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 9-2 defeat against the Rockland Nationals on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Rockland took control early, scoring five unanswered goals in the first period. The Nationals added two more in the second, while Cornwall was held scoreless through 40 minutes.

The Colts found the net twice in the third period with goals from Zack Speck-Meek and Austin Kluksdahl, but Rockland responded with two more to seal the dominant win.

Anthony Hall led the Nationals with four goals and two assists, while Gabriel Le Houillier contributed three assists. Rockland outshot Cornwall 45-21.

With the loss, Cornwall has dropped four of its last five games but remains in third place in its division with a 23-16-2-3 record and 51 points. Rockland remains first overall and has officially secured a playoff spot.

The Colts will look to bounce back at home February 13, against the Ottawa Junior Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.