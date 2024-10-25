Colts hold off Raiders for 3-2 win

October 25, 2024 at 9 h 33 min
By Jason Setnyk
Colts hold off Raiders for 3-2 win
Luc Beliveau scored what would ultimately be the game-winning goal Thursday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Nepean’s comeback fell short as the Cornwall Colts secured a 3-2 victory Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall.

Bradley Fraser opened the scoring for Cornwall in the first period, assisted by Sean Matthew Goyette and Brayden Bowen. Tristan Miron continued his hot streak, scoring in the second period, marking his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Luc Beliveau added another tally, giving the Colts a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Nepean’s Peter Freel cut the deficit to one in the third, but Cornwall’s goaltender Caleb Chabot stood strong, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

The Colts’ record improves to 8-4-1, sitting second in the Yzerman Division, seven points behind Rockland.

Cornwall’s next game is on the road against the Renfrew Wolves October 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the MyFM Centre Recreation Complex.

