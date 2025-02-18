Colts’ losing streak hits three games

The Cornwall Colts dropped their third straight game on Family Day, falling 6-2 to the Nepean Raiders at Ed Lumley Arena.

Nepean struck early, scoring twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. The Raiders added two more in the second before the Colts got on the board with a goal from Sean Matthew Goyette.

Cornwall outshot Nepean 49-30 but struggled to capitalize on chances. The Raiders’ goaltender, John Gedraitis, made 47 saves to backstop his team to victory.

Liam Carroll led the Raiders with two goals, while Dylan Pollock recorded a goal and two assists. Camden McCuaig added Cornwall’s second goal in the third period.

The Colts remain in third place in the Yzerman Division with a 23-17-2-3 record (51 points). They have lost five of their last six games.

Cornwall looks to snap its skid on Thursday, February 20, against the Renfrew Wolves at home. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.