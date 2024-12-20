Colts’ power play downs Hawks

The Cornwall Colts snapped a two-game losing streak with a decisive 5-2 victory over the Hawkesbury Hawks, going 4 for 5 on the power play, on Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena.

After trailing 1-0 in the first, the Colts surged ahead with three goals in the second period, including power-play tallies from Roarke Gilmour and Camden McCuaig. Zack Speck-Meek scored the game-winner late in the second.

Camden McCuaig added his second goal of the game in the third, and Brayden Bowen netted an insurance goal to seal the win. Roarke Gilmour led with four points, including a goal and three assists. The Colts dominated with 44 shots on goal compared to Hawkesbury’s 33.

The win propels Cornwall one point ahead of the Navan Grads for second place, though Navan holds three games in hand. The Colts face the Hawks again Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex