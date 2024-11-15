Colts rally but lose in OT

November 15, 2024
By Jason Setnyk
Colts rally but lose in OT
With his goal Thursday night, Colts forward Justin Ouellette has 20 points in his first 20 games of the season. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell 3-2 in overtime to the Brockville Braves Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Brockville struck first with Kimani Eccleston’s shorthanded goal in the second period, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead heading into the third.

The Colts tied it early in the final frame, with Justin Ouellette scoring off assists from Bradley Fraser and Tristan Miron. Brockville regained the lead midway through the period on a goal by Ben Albright, assisted by Peter Legostaev.

Adam Walker scored for Cornwall at 14:24 of the third, assisted by Colby Lauzon, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Brockville’s Max Treppo secured the game-winner on a power play, assisted by Jesse Lumsden. This marks the Colts’ third consecutive overtime game, with two losses in those matchups.

The Colts will visit the Hawkesbury Hawks November 15, at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

