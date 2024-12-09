Colts rally late, lose in overtime

December 9, 2024 at 8 h 18 min
By Jason Setnyk
Adam Walker, a forward from Ingleside, scored both third-period goals for the Colts to force overtime. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell 3-2 in overtime to the Brockville Braves Friday at the Brockville Memorial Centre.

The Colts trailed 2-0 entering the third period but staged a late rally. Adam Walker scored both goals for Cornwall, including a buzzer-beater at 19:59 to force overtime. The Braves clinched the win in the extra frame with Jesse Lumsden’s goal at 3:55.

Cornwall goaltender Gavin Melcher made 34 saves on 37 shots, while the Braves outshot the Colts 37-30. Special teams were a non-factor, with both teams going scoreless on the power play.

The loss marks Cornwall’s second consecutive overtime defeat. The Colts now sit at 16-7-2-3 on the season, holding second place in the standings, six points behind the Rockland Nationals and one point ahead of the Navan Grads.

The Colts return to action December 12, against the Kemptville 73’s at home in the Ed Lumley Arena, with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

