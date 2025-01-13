Colts secure victory in Pembroke

January 13, 2025 at 9 h 08 min
By Jason Setnyk
Colts secure victory in Pembroke
Colts defenceman Dante Ersoni scored his third goal of the season, tying the game 2-2 late in the first period. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a 5-3 victory over the Pembroke Lumber Kings Sunday at the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period, with goals from Camden McCuaig and Dante Ersoni for Cornwall. In the second, the Colts pulled ahead with power-play contributions from Brayden Bowen and Roarke Gilmour. Maverick Hayes added a goal for Pembroke in the third, but Bradley Fraser sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Caleb Chabot made 29 saves for Cornwall, facing 32 shots. Both teams capitalized on one power-play opportunity, with Cornwall edging Pembroke in penalty minutes, 20 to 12.

With this win, the Colts improved to 20-11-2-3, tying the Navan Grads for second in the division, though Navan holds two games in hand. The Colts will play the Pembroke Lumber Kings again January 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena.

