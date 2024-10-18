Colts slip to third with 2-1 loss

The Cornwall Colts fell 2-1 to the Kemptville 73’s Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena.

Emile Trottier scored the opening goal for Kemptville early in the third period, with Aidan Stubbings adding the game-winner at 11:17. Tristan Miron netted the lone goal for Cornwall at 19:16, but the comeback fell short.

Cornwall outshot Kemptville 30-21 but struggled to convert on the power play, going 0-for-4. Goalie Cohen Lesperance-Spack made 19 saves in the loss.

With the defeat, Cornwall’s record drops to 6-4-1, placing them third in the Yzerman division, seven points behind the Rockland Nationals. The Colts will look to bounce back in their next game, at 7:30 p.m. October 19 against the Ottawa Junior Senators at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex.