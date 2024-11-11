Colts snap losing streak

November 11, 2024 at 8 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Colts snap losing streak
Colts forward Colby Lauzon, from Williamstown, netted his first goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win over the Navan Grads Sunday at Navan Memorial Centre.

Kiki Brown opened the scoring for Navan late in the first period. Cornwall responded early in the second period with Colby Lauzon netting his first goal of the season, assisted by Camden McCuaig and Adam Walker. The game remained tied through regulation and overtime, leading to a dramatic seven-round shootout. Lauzon secured the victory with the game-winning shootout goal.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot held strong, making 36 saves on 37 shots during regulation and overtime, and stopping 6 of 7 shots during the shootout.

The Colts will return to action at home November 14, facing the Brockville Braves at 7:30 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Lumber Kings overpower Colts in 9-2 win
Hockey

Lumber Kings overpower Colts in 9-2 win

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Pembroke Lumber Kings at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Sunday, losing 9-2. The Colts came into the game having won four…

Renfrew Wolves shut out Cornwall Colts
Hockey

Renfrew Wolves shut out Cornwall Colts

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Renfrew Wolves, losing 4-0 at the MyFM Centre Recreation Complex on October 26, 2024. The Wolves struck first with a…

Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew
Hockey

Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew

The Cornwall Colts snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Renfrew Wolves at the MyFM Centre in Renfrew Saturday. Tristan…