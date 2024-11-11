Colts snap losing streak

The Cornwall Colts snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 shootout win over the Navan Grads Sunday at Navan Memorial Centre.

Kiki Brown opened the scoring for Navan late in the first period. Cornwall responded early in the second period with Colby Lauzon netting his first goal of the season, assisted by Camden McCuaig and Adam Walker. The game remained tied through regulation and overtime, leading to a dramatic seven-round shootout. Lauzon secured the victory with the game-winning shootout goal.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot held strong, making 36 saves on 37 shots during regulation and overtime, and stopping 6 of 7 shots during the shootout.

The Colts will return to action at home November 14, facing the Brockville Braves at 7:30 p.m.