Colts’ special teams difference maker versus Hawks

The Cornwall Colts secured a 5-3 victory against the Hawkesbury Hawks on Friday night at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex. With the win, the Colts remain in second place in the Yzerman Division.

Bradley Fraser led the charge for Cornwall with a goal and two assists, earning him first star of the game. Tristan Miron contributed three assists, while goalie Caleb Chabot made 43 saves on 46 shots, securing the third star.

Cornwall built an early lead with two goals in the first period and added three more in the second. Hawkesbury responded with a goal in the third but fell short despite outshooting the Colts 46-36.

Cornwall’s power play was a deciding factor, converting on three of six opportunities, while their penalty kill held Hawkesbury scoreless on three chances.

The Colts, now 12-6-1-2, are 10 points behind the Rockland Nationals. They face Rockland next at home on Thursday, November 21, at the Ed Lumley Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m.