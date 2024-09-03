Colts start pre-season dropping two straight to Hawks

The Cornwall Colts suffered their second consecutive pre-season defeat Sunday losing 6-1 to the Hawkesbury Hawks.

The Colts outshot the Hawks 51-33, marking the second game in a row in which they dominated shots on goal. Fernand-Olivier Perron scored the lone goal for the Colts in the second period.

However, the Hawks’ scoring frenzy overshadowed the Colts’ efforts, with Reilly Piersimoni and Justin Ahern playing pivotal roles. Piersimoni scored twice, while Ahern contributed a goal and two assists.

Cornwall’s starting goalie, Parker Sauve, was replaced by Cohen Lesperance-Spack after allowing one goal on five shots in the first period. Lesperance-Spack faced 28 shots in the next two periods, making 23 saves.

The Colts will look to bounce back in their next exhibition game against the Brockville Braves September 5, at 7:30 pm at the Ed Lumley Arena.