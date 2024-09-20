Cornwall Colts triumph in home opener, remain undefeated

September 20, 2024 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Ethan Montroy has recorded five goals, three assists, and eight points in three games this season, including scoring the game-winner on Thursday night. Photo Jason Setnyk

The Cornwall Colts remain undefeated after their first home game of the season, securing a 5-2 victory over the Hawkesbury Hawks in Central Canada Hockey League play Thursday night.

After a scoreless first period, both teams exchanged two goals in the second. Gi Giamartino and Justin Ouellette scored for the Colts, while Brayden Besner and Tristan Miron found the net for the Hawks.

In the third period, Ethan Montroy’s power-play goal put the Colts ahead, and Ouellette added his second of the night. Bradley Fraser sealed the win with another power-play goal.

Cornwall’s goaltender Gelvin Melcher made 35 saves on 37 shots. The Colts improved to 3-0 on the season, and their power-play remains red hot, going 9 for 16 over three games.

