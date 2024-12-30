Cornwall hosts future stars

The excitement of international hockey filled the Cornwall Civic Complex December 20 as Team Finland triumphed over Team Slovakia in a pre-tournament exhibition game, securing a decisive 6–0 victory. This match marked the beginning of Cornwall’s hosting role in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship preparations.

Mayor Justin Towndale celebrated Cornwall’s involvement, emphasizing the dual benefits for the community. “It’s amazing. Once again, we’re proud to host the pre-tournament of the World Juniors here in Cornwall. Exhibition game or not, these are the next stars of the game—the next international stars,” he said. “Hosting these teams for the last week or so means they’ve been staying in our community, eating here, and living here. We truly appreciate that.”

The city’s facilities, including the Civic Complex and Benson Centre, have served as training hubs for both Finland and Slovakia, further cementing Cornwall’s reputation as a host for world-class events.