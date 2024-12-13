Fraser’s shootout goal lifts Colts

December 13, 2024 at 8 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Fraser’s shootout goal lifts Colts
Cornwall Colts forward Brayden Bowen scored a second period powerplay goal. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts edged out the Kemptville 73’s 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. The win marked a significant turnaround for the Colts, who had previously lost back-to-back overtime games.

Charles Lamoureux opened the scoring early in the first period, assisted by Zack Speck-Meek and Roarke Gilmour. The game remained tight, with both teams trading goals throughout regulation. Tristan Miron added a shorthanded goal for the Colts, while Kemptville’s Alexis Beaulieu and Aidan Stubbings netted power-play goals.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 26 saves for Cornwall, and Bradley Fraser scored the decisive shootout goal to secure the victory.

The Colts, who hold a 17-7-2-3 record, will face Kemptville again on Friday, December 13, at the North Grenville Municipal Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Colts rally late, lose in overtime
Hockey

Colts rally late, lose in overtime

The Cornwall Colts fell 3-2 in overtime to the Brockville Braves Friday at the Brockville Memorial Centre. The Colts trailed 2-0 entering the third period but staged a…