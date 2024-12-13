Fraser’s shootout goal lifts Colts

The Cornwall Colts edged out the Kemptville 73’s 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. The win marked a significant turnaround for the Colts, who had previously lost back-to-back overtime games.

Charles Lamoureux opened the scoring early in the first period, assisted by Zack Speck-Meek and Roarke Gilmour. The game remained tight, with both teams trading goals throughout regulation. Tristan Miron added a shorthanded goal for the Colts, while Kemptville’s Alexis Beaulieu and Aidan Stubbings netted power-play goals.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 26 saves for Cornwall, and Bradley Fraser scored the decisive shootout goal to secure the victory.

The Colts, who hold a 17-7-2-3 record, will face Kemptville again on Friday, December 13, at the North Grenville Municipal Centre at 7:30 p.m.