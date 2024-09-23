Frontenacs fall to 67’s

The Cornwall Civic Complex hosted an OHL exhibition game September 21 as the Ottawa 67’s faced off against the Kingston Frontenacs. The 67’s emerged victorious with a 5-3 win in front of a lively crowd.

Ottawa took control early, scoring twice in the first period through Will Gerrior and Filip Ekberg. Chris Barlas and Nathan Amidovski added two more in the second period, giving the 67’s a commanding lead. Kingston rallied in the third, with goals from Vann Williamson, Ben Pickell, and Ethan Weir, but Ottawa sealed the win with a late insurance goal from Chase Yanni.

Cornwall has become a regular host of OHL pre-season games, a tradition well-received by local hockey fans. “We’re excited to once again welcome the OHL to Cornwall and to offer a great hockey experience to residents and visitors,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor of Recreation and Programming.