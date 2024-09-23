Frontenacs fall to 67’s

September 23, 2024 at 8 h 32 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Frontenacs fall to 67’s
Nathan Amidovski wins the race to the net against Gabriel Runco in the first period, but Kingston goalie Mason Vaccari makes the save. Amidovski would later score in the second period to extend Ottawa’s lead. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Civic Complex hosted an OHL exhibition game September 21 as the Ottawa 67’s faced off against the Kingston Frontenacs. The 67’s emerged victorious with a 5-3 win in front of a lively crowd.

Ottawa took control early, scoring twice in the first period through Will Gerrior and Filip Ekberg. Chris Barlas and Nathan Amidovski added two more in the second period, giving the 67’s a commanding lead. Kingston rallied in the third, with goals from Vann Williamson, Ben Pickell, and Ethan Weir, but Ottawa sealed the win with a late insurance goal from Chase Yanni.

Cornwall has become a regular host of OHL pre-season games, a tradition well-received by local hockey fans. “We’re excited to once again welcome the OHL to Cornwall and to offer a great hockey experience to residents and visitors,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor of Recreation and Programming.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Colts triumph in home opener, remain undefeated
Hockey

Cornwall Colts triumph in home opener, remain undefeated

The Cornwall Colts remain undefeated after their first home game of the season, securing a 5-2 victory over the Hawkesbury Hawks in…