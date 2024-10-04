Grads’ strong second period seals win over Colts

October 4, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 04 min on October 4, 2024
By Jason Setnyk
Camden McCuaig, from Williamstown, skates during a recent game. Despite the loss, McCuaig had a standout performance against the Navan Grads, scoring two goals and adding an assist. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Navan Grads 7-5 at the Ed Lumley Arena Thursday. Despite a promising start, leading 2-1 after the first period, the Colts allowed five goals in the second, putting them in a tough spot.

Camden McCuaig led Cornwall with two goals and an assist, while Dante Ersoni, Brayden Bowen and Luc Beliveau each added a goal. However, Navan’s Shaan Kingwell stood out with two goals and two assists, earning him first-star honours. Noah Carpenter and Camden McCuaig rounded out the three stars.

The Colts outshot Navan 35-33, and both teams capitalized on the power play, with Cornwall going 2-for-4.

With this loss, the Colts drop to 4-3 on the season. They are in third place in their division, four points behind Rockland, who holds a game in hand.

Next up: Cornwall visits Smiths Falls Bears Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Smiths Falls Memorial Centre.

