Hawks dominate second period and outplay Colts

January 27, 2025 at 8 h 48 min
By Jason Setnyk
Cornwall Colts forward Wyatt Warner, from Long Sault, opened the scoring Friday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Hawkesbury Hawks 5-2 in Friday’s Central Canada Hockey League matchup at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex.

Wyatt Warner opened the scoring for the Colts at 4:32 of the first period, ending his goal drought dating back to November 15. Assists came from Colby Lauzon and Zack Speck-Meek. The Hawks tied it up later in the first and dominated the second period with three more unanswered goals, including a power-play tally, outshooting the Colts 22-8 in the frame.

Bradley Fraser scored the Colts’ second goal early in the third period, assisted by Camden McCuaig, but the Hawks sealed their victory with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

Cornwall, now in third place in their division, holds a record of 22-13-2-3. The Colts will return home January 30 to face the Carleton Place Canadians at Ed Lumley Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

