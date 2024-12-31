Hometown hero draws huge crowd

The Cornwall Civic Complex was the site of an electrifying exhibition game December 23 as Team USA defeated Team Finland 5-2 in a pre-tournament matchup ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The game, sold out weeks in advance, was especially memorable for local fans as Carey Terrance, a standout from Akwesasne, returned to the area representing Team USA.

Terrance brought the crowd to its feet late in the second period with a dazzling backhand goal. “It’s awesome — better than expected,” said Terrance. “The boys kept telling me it’s gonna come, and it did. Scoring here, so close to home, in front of this crowd was an incredible feeling.”

Fans, some sporting Terrance’s #10 jersey, packed the arena despite snowy weather and challenging parking. The atmosphere was electric, with cheers echoing throughout the game as Terrance showcased the skills that made him a second-round NHL draft pick for the Anaheim Ducks and a star player for the Erie Otters in the OHL.

“I grew up playing here so many times I can’t even count,” said Terrance, reflecting on his time with local teams like the Akwesasne Rapids. “Wearing the Team USA jersey in what feels like my hometown barn is an experience I’ll never forget.”

Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the significance of Terrance’s achievements. “Carey Terrance is an exceptional player. He’s already committed to the NHL as a prospect for the Anaheim Ducks and has played in the OHL. It’s amazing to have someone from this area representing his national team here in Cornwall.”

Towndale added, “Carey is a local guy playing for Team USA, and that’s a big deal. It’s incredible to see someone from our area reach this level. Carey is already a star, and he’ll continue to shine on the international stage.”

Terrance commented on the traditional New Year’s Eve matchup against Canada. “It’s going to be fun—it’s really exciting to play them on New Year’s Eve and get a feel for how good they are. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.