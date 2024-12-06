Late goals cost Colts

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough loss against the Navan Grads in a shootout on Thursday at the Ed Lumley Arena, falling 5-4. The game was marked by back-and-forth action, with both teams trading goals throughout regulation.

Kaiden Pyke had a strong performance for the Colts, recording three assists. Cornwall’s Camden McCuaig scored on a power play early in the second period, and Zack Speck-Meek and Luc Beliveau added to the offense.

Despite leading 4-2 entering the third period, Cornwall conceded two late goals, allowing Navan to force overtime. The Grads secured the victory in the shootout with Walty Pedersen’s decisive goal.

Cornwall’s record now stands at 16-7-1-3, placing them in second in the standings. The Colts will look to bounce back in their next game against the Brockville Braves on Friday, December 6, at the Brockville Memorial Centre. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.