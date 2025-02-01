Late goals lift Colts over Bears

February 1, 2025 at 15 h 57 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Late goals lift Colts over Bears
Colts forward Wyatt Warner scored the game-winning goal shorthanded in the third period on Friday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-1 victory over the Smiths Falls Bears on Friday night at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre.

After two scoreless periods, Camden McCuaig broke the deadlock early in the third, assisted by Roarke Gilmour and Zack Speck-Meek. Smiths Falls responded with a goal from Gus Rabe, but Wyatt Warner’s shorthanded marker restored Cornwall’s lead. Bradley Fraser sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack was stellar for the Colts, stopping 39 of 40 shots to earn first-star honors. Wyatt Warner and Gus Rabe rounded out the three stars.

The Colts remain in third place in their division with a record of 23-14-2-3 and 51 points.

Cornwall’s next game is on the road against the Carleton Place Canadians on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Carleton Place Arena – Rink 1.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Colts dominate Bears with shutout win
Hockey

Colts dominate Bears with shutout win

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-0 victory over the Smiths Falls Bears Friday at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. This marks their fifth win in the last six games. Parker…

Colts Fall to Canadians at Home
Hockey

Colts Fall to Canadians at Home

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 4-1 on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena. Carleton Place took an early lead in the first period with goals from…

Colts fall short in close battle
Hockey

Colts fall short in close battle

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 3-2 in a closely contested game Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena. Carleton Place’s Ryan Small scored twice, including…