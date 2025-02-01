Late goals lift Colts over Bears

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-1 victory over the Smiths Falls Bears on Friday night at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre.

After two scoreless periods, Camden McCuaig broke the deadlock early in the third, assisted by Roarke Gilmour and Zack Speck-Meek. Smiths Falls responded with a goal from Gus Rabe, but Wyatt Warner’s shorthanded marker restored Cornwall’s lead. Bradley Fraser sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack was stellar for the Colts, stopping 39 of 40 shots to earn first-star honors. Wyatt Warner and Gus Rabe rounded out the three stars.

The Colts remain in third place in their division with a record of 23-14-2-3 and 51 points.

Cornwall’s next game is on the road against the Carleton Place Canadians on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Carleton Place Arena – Rink 1.