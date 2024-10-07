Lesperance-Spack earns shutout in Colts win

The Cornwall Colts secured a decisive 1-0 victory against the Smiths Falls Bears October 4 at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. This win marks the Colts’ improvement to a 5-3 record for the season.

Bradley Fraser scored the lone goal in the second period, assisted by Tristan Miron and Zack Speck-Meek. Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack achieved his first career shutout in the CCHL, stopping all 29 shots faced during the game.

With this victory, the Colts now tie with the Hawkesbury Hawks for second place in the Yzerman Division, both teams having earned 10 points. They trail the Rockland Nationals by four points.

The Colts will try to keep their momentum going in their next game on October 10, against the Kemptville 73’s at home, with a 7:30 p.m. start.