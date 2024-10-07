Lesperance-Spack earns shutout in Colts win

October 7, 2024 at 9 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Lesperance-Spack earns shutout in Colts win
Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack recorded his first career shutout in the CCHL, stopping all 29 shots faced Friday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a decisive 1-0 victory against the Smiths Falls Bears October 4 at the Smiths Falls Memorial Centre. This win marks the Colts’ improvement to a 5-3 record for the season.

Bradley Fraser scored the lone goal in the second period, assisted by Tristan Miron and Zack Speck-Meek. Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack achieved his first career shutout in the CCHL, stopping all 29 shots faced during the game.

With this victory, the Colts now tie with the Hawkesbury Hawks for second place in the Yzerman Division, both teams having earned 10 points. They trail the Rockland Nationals by four points.

The Colts will try to keep their momentum going in their next game on October 10, against the Kemptville 73’s at home, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Grads’ strong second period seals win over Colts
Hockey

Grads’ strong second period seals win over Colts

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Navan Grads 7-5 at the Ed Lumley Arena Thursday. Despite a promising start, leading 2-1 after the first…