Lumber Kings overpower Colts in 9-2 win

The Cornwall Colts faced a tough defeat against the Pembroke Lumber Kings at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Sunday, losing 9-2. The Colts came into the game having won four of their last five, but Pembroke’s offence proved overwhelming.

Jayson Alegria led the Lumber Kings with an impressive six goals, while Eric Barnard provided a goal and five assists. The Colts’ Adam Walker and Camden McCuaig each netted one goal, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Pembroke outshot Cornwall 31-27, and both teams were active on the penalty kill. The Colts had seven power-play opportunities, converting one, while Pembroke scored twice on nine chances.

With this loss, the Colts’ record falls to 10-6-1, placing them fourth in the Yzerman Division, 10 points behind first place. Their next game is set for Thursday, November 7, against the Renfrew Wolves at the Ed Lumley Arena.