McCuaig Shines Despite Colts’ Loss

The Hawks took control with early scoring and effective special teams, with goals from Fernand-Olivier Perron, Jackson Porco, Olivier Touchette, Maxime Charbonneau, and Remi Gagne. Despite Cornwall outshooting Hawkesbury 44-26, the Hawks’ goalie Brett Ruddy made 42 saves, earning first-star honours.

The Colts hold a record of 18-10-2-3, placing them third in the Central Canada Hockey League standings. They trail the second-place Navan Grads by a single point and are ten points behind the league-leading Rockland Nationals, with both rivals holding two games in hand. Despite recent struggles, losing three of their last four, the Colts remain competitive as they approach the second half of the season.

The Colts now head into a break, returning to action on January 9 against the Renfrew Wolves at the Ed Lumley Arena. Game time is 7:30 PM.