Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew

The Cornwall Colts snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Renfrew Wolves at the MyFM Centre in Renfrew Saturday.

Tristan Miron recorded a hat trick and added an assist, while Bradley Fraser contributed two goals and three assists. Fraser is now tied for the CCHL lead with 13 points in just five games, while Miron is tied for fourth in the league with 10 total points.

Joshua Penney netted two goals for Renfrew, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Cornwall’s early four-goal lead in the first period.

Cornwall outshot Renfrew 37-36 and converted on three of their five power-play opportunities, while Renfrew went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Colts’ next game is October 3 at the Ed Lumley Arena, where they face the Navan Grads. Navan went undefeated in five games against the Colts last season, making this an anticipated matchup.