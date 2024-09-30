Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew

September 30, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 36 min on September 30, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Miron’s hat trick lifts Colts past Renfrew
Tristan Miron recorded a hat trick and an assist in Cornwall’s 7-4 win over Renfrew, boosting his season total to 10 points and tied for 4th in CCHL scoring. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Renfrew Wolves at the MyFM Centre in Renfrew Saturday.

Tristan Miron recorded a hat trick and added an assist, while Bradley Fraser contributed two goals and three assists. Fraser is now tied for the CCHL lead with 13 points in just five games, while Miron is tied for fourth in the league with 10 total points.

Joshua Penney netted two goals for Renfrew, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Cornwall’s early four-goal lead in the first period.

Cornwall outshot Renfrew 37-36 and converted on three of their five power-play opportunities, while Renfrew went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Colts’ next game is October 3  at the Ed Lumley Arena, where they face the Navan Grads. Navan went undefeated in five games against the Colts last season, making this an anticipated matchup.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadians Stun Colts with Second-Period Surge
Hockey

Canadians Stun Colts with Second-Period Surge

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Carleton Place Canadians 5-2 in Central Canada Hockey League Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. After…